Police say man filmed coworkers going to bathroom; videos may have been destined for OnlyFans

By Tyler Fingert

DAPHNE, Alabama (WALA) — Police say technology making it extremely easy for 28-year-old Gregory Turner from Mobile to secretly record his coworkers after they say he put a camera in a bathroom.

“We haven’t had anything with this specific type of camera and I imagine this will happen more and more as technology gets more advanced,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.

Daphne Police say Turner placed a pen camera right by a toilet in an employee-only bathroom at an unnamed Daphne store when a fellow employee found it Monday morning.

“We were able to get it to play on a device and that’s when we realized actually who put the camera out because he recorded himself setting the camera up and then there were recordings of employees using the bathroom,” Vannoy said.

Investigators say the store’s employees were shocked to learn about the hidden camera.

Vannoy says when they arrested Turner. he admitted to the crime.

“When he gave us a statement he indicated he had an OnlyFans account and he intended to post videos of himself using the bathroom to his OnlyFans account,” he said.

There was concern the videos police found could have ended up on OnlyFans, but investigators say they do not believe that actually happened.

Now they are looking at some of his other electronic devices to see if there are more victims.

“We think there’s a possibility that there’s some other illegal content on some other devices that were in his vehicle,” Vannoy said. “There was an external hard drive, a laptop, and a cell phone.”

Police say Turner is charged with four counts of aggravated criminal surveillance, one count for each victim.

He bonded out of jail Tuesday morning.

