Coatesville Police Investigating Shooting Death Of 4-Year-Old Boy

By Alecia Reid

Click here for updates on this story

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Police are investigating what led to the shooting death of a child in Chester County. The 4-year-old was shot and killed in Coatesville on the 300 block of East Chestnut Street Monday.

People that know the family say they are devastated. So much so that the boy’s mother does not want to return to her Chestnut Street home, not after what occurred just past those doors Monday evening.

“My best friend’s little brother found a gun and shot himself,” Coatesville resident Daython Parker said.

Coatesville police raced to the 300 block of Chestnut Street just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. They found a 4-year-old shot once in the face.

“I saw the cop come out with the baby in his hands,” Ivis Gonzalez said. “Came walking down the steps to the ambulance and the mom was trying to follow the cop. She was very, very, very broken down. She was crying. She didn’t know what to do.”

A memorial at the family’s doorstep continues to grow while police were back out interviewing neighbors Tuesday.

“That’s the crazy part, like how did he get to it? That’s still a mystery,” Parker said.

According to neighbors, the 4-year-old suffered from a disability. Described as quiet and fun-loving, he lived in the home with his parents and two older siblings.

“They were always cheerful, happy people. Quiet. Didn’t mess with no on one. I’m just very, very sad this happened to them,” Gonzalez said.

“They’re good people, it’s not like they’re bad people. They’re very good people,” Parker said.

This incident is being investigated by city police as well as Chester County detectives.

Leonard Morris is devastated, saying he just went to see the boy a few days ago.

“When I asked him to clean his room, he did it. He was a good boy. It’s just senseless that something like this had to happen to someone innocent like that,” Morris said.

This is still a very active investigation. Investigators did not want to speak on camera Tuesday afternoon.

No arrests have been made as they continue working to confirm all details surrounding the shooting.

They are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.