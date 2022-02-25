Zakim Bridge in Boston will light up blue and gold Friday night for Ukraine

By Web Staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — The Zakim Bridge in Boston will light up in blue and gold colors Friday night in support of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country this week.

According to CBS News, Ukraine’s president said at least 137 people were killed in the first day of Russia’s assault. With fighting reportedly reaching downtown Kyiv, the number is likely to rise quickly.

The Government Center MBTA station, the Longfellow Bridge, the Fore River Bridge, and the Burns Bridge will also light up in blue and gold.

The attacks ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin have been condemned by President Joe Biden, other world leaders, and the congressional delegation from Massachusetts.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday the U.S. will join its European allies in imposing sanctions on Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other members of the Russian national security team.

