Man Airlifted To Jackson Memorial Hospital After Being Bitten By Shark While Fishing Near Bahamas

    MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A man who was fishing near Bimini had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital by the US Coast Guard after he was bitten by a shark.

The Coast Guard said it happened Monday at around 1 p.m. as the unidentified 51-year-old was aboard a vessel.

The man, who had a tourniquet applied on his arm, had to be hoisted on board a helicopter and then transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

The man was reported to be in stable condition.

“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” said Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven. “This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Guard’s arrival which, allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel.” For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

