Homeless man steals fire truck, hits parked car in NW Atlanta

By IYANI HUGHES

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Police are investigating after a man reportedly drove off in Paramedic Engine 16 and hit a parked car on the 700 block of Neal Street Saturday.

Shortly after that incident, the man exited the engine and went westbound on Neal Street.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were able to locate and detain the male suspect, identified as 26-year-old Curtis Malik Smith.

APD says Smith appears to be a homeless male suffering mental health crisis. Officers placed him in custody and transported him to Grady Detention where he will receive further medical evaluation. He is charged with Theft by Taking and Criminal Damage to Property.

No injuries were reported during this incident and there is minor damage to the fire truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.