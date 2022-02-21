Canada advises against non-essential travel to Belarus due to Russia-Ukraine tensions

By Alexandra Mae Jones, CTVNews.ca writer

Toronto, Canada (CTV Network) — Canadians are being warned not to travel to Belarus due to “the risk of armed conflict with Ukraine,” according to a new travel advisory.

According to the government website, Canadians should avoid non-essential travel to Belarus right now because there could be “arbitrary enforcement of local laws” as well as the risk of conflict.

“The ability of the Embassy of Canada to Poland to provide consular services in Belarus is extremely limited,” the advisory stated. “If you are in Belarus and your presence isn’t essential, you should consider leaving by commercial means.”

The advisory also noted that they were specifically cautioning against travel to any areas in Belarus within 50 kilometres of the border with Ukraine, such as Brest and Gomel “due to Belarusian-Russian joint military exercises.”

Belarus borders both Ukraine and Russia. This advisory comes as tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated over the past few weeks.

Currently, an estimated 30,000 Russian troops are in Belarus for what Russia describes as military exercises. While these were originally set to end on Sunday, the troops have not been pulled back, which U.S. leaders believe is further support for their assertion that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine.

With files from the Associated Press

