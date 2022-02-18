Tree falls on car, injuring driver during stormy morning commute

By Suzanne Le Mignot

Click here for updates on this story

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Numerous trees were blown down by the high winds that hit Massachusetts on Friday morning, including one that landed on a vehicle driving on Route 20.

Police in Sudbury said the driver of a black SUV was injured by that falling free. The incident caused significant delays in the area, but officers said good Samaritans helped the fire department to clear the road.

The strong winds led to scattered damage and power outages. As of 9 a.m., more than 23,000 customers were without power in the state.

Several South Shore communities reported trees and power lines down and urged drivers to use caution as they work to remove debris.

In Marshfield, a tree fell onto a building on Plain Street, punching a hole in the roof.

In Duxbury, the fire department shared photos of a tree that damaged a home’s chimney and another that fell across a road, pulling down power lines.

The MBTA also warned commuters that wind gusts may impact service and urged riders to allow for extra time for their morning commute.

As the storm moves out, StormTeam 5 meteorologists said temperatures will drop as a cold front arrives.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.