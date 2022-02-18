National Archives acknowledges it found classified documents in boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago
By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice
The National Archives acknowledged Friday it has discussed with the Department of Justice that classified records were found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago after former President Donald Trump left office, according to a letter from Archivist David Ferriero to the House Oversight Committee.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
