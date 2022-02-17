Police: Man brutally assaulted dies from injuries

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A 46-year-old man who was brutally assaulted early Sunday morning in the Old Town area of Portland has died.

Officers responded to an assault call at about 4:17 a.m. in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found James Anthony Wise unconscious. He was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries.

On Thursday, police reported that Wise, who went by Tony, had died from his injuries.

Police said this is now a homicide investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at 503-823-0871 or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.