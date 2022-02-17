Governor Ducey delivers state address in Yuma

Samantha Byrd, News 11

Doug Ducey delivered his state of the state address to locals at the pivot point conference center.

The address focused on other issues impacting our community.

The governor touched on his budget proposal, critical race theory, water and education.

All major issues across the state and in yuma.

“The state of our state is strong, and the state of yuma is strong,” said Ducey.

Yuma’s local leaders fill the pivot point conference center as they hear governor Doug Ducey address yuma.

One major talking point being the tier-one water shortage at the Colorado river.

The governor said “we put our money where our mouth is, 200 million dollars to invest in the water technology of the future.”

He also focused on education, touching on critical race theory.

“This session, we will make it clear. Students should be taught to think critically, not critical race theory,” explained Ducey.

On top of that, schools are lacking funding, with teacher pay and lack of teachers an ongoing issue.

From kindergarden to high school…ducey plans on improving yuma’s public schools by increasing funding

Ducey said, “Last November construction began on Somerton Gigh School, right here in yuma. Our budget continues to direct funds to k-12 education, investing 2 million dollars in yuma schools alone.”

After his address, Ducey toured Gowan Science Academy to learn first hand… about public education in Yuma.

The principal there says her thoughts align with the governor's plans for education in our state.

Jamie Haines, Gowan Science Academy principal explained that “with teacher recruitment as the top priority on his mind, as mine as well, really just looking at funding opportunities for activities and such that we have in our school, for other schools.”

Governor Ducey will make his way to flagstaff on Friday to deliver his last ever state of the state address.