Biden: ‘Every indication’ is that Russia will attack Ukraine ‘within the next several days’

By Betsy Klein, CNN

President Joe Biden on Thursday morning said the US believes that Russia could be “engaged in a false flag operation” in order to spark a military conflict with Ukraine, despite Kremlin claims that they are withdrawing forces.

“Every indication that we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine,” Biden said, adding, “My sense is it will happen within the next several days.”

