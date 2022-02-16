K-9 finds missing child in Carmel

By Josh Doering

Click here for updates on this story

CARMEL, Indiana (WISH) — A missing child in Carmel was safely located thanks to the efforts of a K-9 with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Maudie, a bloodhound, and deputy Neal Hoard were asked to help the Carmel Police Department with its search Sunday.

They worked toward 141st Street and Ivybridge Drive, eventually finding the child in an unlocked car near the 1300 block of Kirklees Drive.

The sheriff’s office says the child — who had been diagnosed with autism — was checked by emergency personnel and returned to their home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.