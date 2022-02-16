Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:41 AM

Intense body cam shows new details of man shot, killed by police in Ferguson

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    FERGUSON, Missouri (KMOV) — Nearly two months later, officials released body cam video of a man shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson.

On Dec. 13, officers were searching for 35-year-old Jeremi Moore and found him around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Tiffin Ave. The man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at police. One of the officers shot back at the man, killing him. No officers were injured.

Investigators later found a spent round that was fired from a gun belonging to Moore.

To push for transparency, St. Louis County Police posted a 26-min video Tuesday that included 911 calls, different angles of what led up to the shooting and officers returning fire. A total of 20 shots were fired at Moore.

The officers involved had extensive law enforcement experience:

A 33-year-old St. Louis County Police Officer had nine years of law enforcement experience. A 29-year-old St. Louis County Police Officer had seven years of law enforcement experience. A 26-year-old North County Cooperative Police Officer had two years of law enforcement experience. A 40-year-old North County Cooperative Police Officer had 16 years of law enforcement experience.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content