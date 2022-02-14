Victims of house fire make it out safely

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One El Centro man is lucky to be alive after his home caught fire with him inside.

The El Centro Fire Department responded to the blaze Sunday around 5 a.m. on Vine Street.

Adana Bennett said she was at a women's retreat in the mountains when she got the call from her husband that their house was on fire.

She was surprised her husband survived because he had a ventilator on and earplugs in while sleeping, but Bennett said luckily he smelled the fire and got out immediately.

They have been living in this house for 56 years.

She is grateful that her husband is okay and the fire didn't affect her neighbors.

"We have lots of prayers, lots of very good neighbors that put us up and let us stay in their front yard, while we tried to decide what we were going to do," Bennett said.

Cedric Cesena, El Centro Fire Department Chief said the first engine was able to see fire and smoke coming two blocks from the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.