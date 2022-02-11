Police are investigating infant’s death as homicide

By Ashley Fowler

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a 2-month-old child is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to the 7900 block of Timber Ridge Dr. on Saturday on a report of an unresponsive infant who was not breathing.

The child was transported to a hospital for treatment. On Wednesday, the child died.

The Marion County Coroner has ruled the child’s death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Police are still investigating and have identified those who were with the child when the trauma occurred.

The child’s name will be released once family has been notified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.