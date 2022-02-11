John Mayer writing a Bob Saget tribute song

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

John Mayer has opened up about the loss of his dear friend Bob Saget to another close friend, Andy Cohen.

Mayer recently appeared on “SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series Show,” where he shared with Cohen that he’s been working on a song in tribute of Saget, who died in January following a head injury.

“I have this song that’s my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob,” Mayer said. “I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it when I’m in the car and driving. I know how the song goes. This song that I have is very much this connected tissue I have to him, and I just keep working on it.”

“I loved that guy so much,” the singer said of Saget.

“You just discover what is more to be loved in this lifetime and that was Bob’s whole thing,” Mayer said. “Bob knew how much I loved him mostly because I said, ‘I love you too.’ And he engendered that relationship with us. I would not have said it to him as much if he had not said it to me first repeatedly.”

And the Grammy winner knows he’s not alone in his grief, given how beloved Saget was by friends, family and his fans.

“There are some times when we lose someone and we ask ourselves, ‘What’s my appropriate level of being upset? Where do I stand here in my level of upset?'” Mayer said. “That one was right over me. That was someone that everyone knew, that in real time was like, this is one of my favorite people in the galaxy, and I’m proud of this relationship.”

