Woman’s family strives to continue legacy while NFL player charged in death

By Kim Passoth

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — An NFL player faces charges in the death of a Las Vegas woman.

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett turned himself in to a Virginia jail Tuesday on an involuntary manslaughter charge after an investigation found he was speeding before his sports car slammed into trees and rolled over, killing his passenger.

The passenger, 29-year-old Olivia Peters, lived in Las Vegas for about two years. Peters went back to the East Coast for the holidays to see her family when she was in the crash with Everett, her longtime boyfriend.

Her best friend since college Stefania Okolie said she got the news the following morning, on Christmas Eve.

“It was just a gut-wrenching, indescribable moment where you just black out for a moment,” Okolie said. “Olivia’s capacity to love on her people was tremendous, I mean unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”

Olivia’s mom asked Stefania to speak on the family’s behalf and share Olivia’s life especially her perpetual optimism and selflessness.

“Everything with her was fun no matter the circumstance … Where like I was miserable and complaining, Olivia was there with just the brightest smile on her face,” Okolie said.

The 29-year-old came to Las Vegas to pursue her passion working with children with special needs.

“She moved to Vegas in 2019 shortly after graduating from occupational therapy school … She created an LLC in Vegas so that she could help families independently … and she impacted the lives of so many children,” Okolie said.

Olivia’s family established the Olivia S. Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation, raising $170,000 so far so she can continue to help children succeed even after her death. Her legacy will also continue to live on through the many live she touched.

“She is very very missed. You feel the void, every single day you feel it,” Okolie said.

Everett was treated for serious injuries after the Dec. 23 crash. The investigation determined Everett was driving at more than twice the 45 mph speed limit. Everett was in his seventh season with the Commanders and was placed on injured reserve after the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.