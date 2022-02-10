School bus driver shot; 3 students were on board at the time

By WCCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school bus driver was shot Wednesday in north Minneapolis, and authorities say three students were on the bus at the time.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 37th and Girard avenues, in the city’s Camden neighborhood.

Officers found the driver with a gunshot wound to his head, although they said that injury did not appear to be life threatening. Officers aided the driver until paramedics arrived and drove him to a local hospital.

Three children, all under the age of 10, were on the bus at the time of the shooting, police say. None of the children were hurt.

Metropolitan Transportation Network, the company that operates the bus, said the driver’s family is with him at the hospital. The company said that it confirmed with police and Minneapolis Public Schools that the students made it home safe.

Investigators are searching for suspects, and no arrests have been made. It’s unclear if the shooter was in a car or on foot.

WCCO spoke Wednesday evening with Ward 4 City Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw, who said parents shouldn’t have to worry about their children riding in school buses.

“As parents, you give [your children] up. You send them to school, and they should come home the way you sent them,” Vetaw said.

The shooting came less than two hours after a teenage boy was shot in north Minneapolis. A source tells WCCO’s Mike Max that the victim, who is in grave condition, is a student at North Community High School and plays on the Polars football team.

Minneapolis Public Schools released this statement Wednesday evening about the shootings:

Our MPS community is grieving tonight after one of our students and one of our bus drivers were the victims of gun violence in two separate incidents.

Investigations are currently underway and until we have more information, we are not sharing specifics.

For now, we recognize the deep impact this has on our students, staff and families. Our thoughts tonight are especially with the victims’ families during this difficult time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.