ROC figure skater who had positive drug test at Beijing Winter Olympics is a minor, sources say

The Russian athlete from the gold medal winning figure skating team who tested positive for a prohibited substance is a minor, multiple sources told CNN.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity.

CNN has confirmed that Kamila Valieva, 15, is the only minor on the six-person team representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Figure skaters have not yet received their medals in the team event at Beijing 2022. The medal ceremony was due to be held on Tuesday evening local time but was removed from the events list.

The ROC team won the gold medal, followed by the United States which took silver. Bronze went to Japan and Canada came in fourth place.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams said the medals ceremony for this event was delayed due to “legal consultation.” Adams said the situation arose at short notice, adding that it was an “emerging issue,” which requires “legal consultation with the International Skating Union.”

It is unclear if any action will be taken, or if the athlete will be allowed to continue competing in the Games, given the age of the competitor.

It remains unclear exactly when the positive test was taken.

However, Russian newspaper RBC Sport reported that a sample taken in December from one of the six Russian team members tested positive for trimetazidine, according to a source familiar with the situation, and a source in the Russian Figure Skating Federation.

Trimetazidine is a drug used to treat people with a heart condition known as angina. It is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) banned list.

“In a doping sample taken… in December, no drugs were found. We are talking about trimetazidine, in minimal proportions,” said one source, reported by RBC Sport.

While the IOC has not mentioned any athletes in connection with the case, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova posted a video on Twitter Thursday expressing her support for Valieva.

“Miracles can be simply right in front of us, and what Kamila Valieva did is a true miracle. I can explain why this is a miracle. It is a miracle because after she completed her program she won hearts of the whole world,” Zakharova said.

“This is phenomenal. We see again, in front of our eyes this clash of good and evil and the desire of evil to make the amount of good as little as possible, so that good would lose its power.”

Valieva made history on Monday by becoming the first woman to land a quad at the Games. She went on to win the free skate event, helping her team take the gold.

CNN has reached out to the IOC and ROC, and the International Testing Agency for comment but has not yet received a response.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was waiting on further details before commenting.

“So far we have not heard the official statements, let’s still judge by the official statements. So far, these are only sources in the media. Let’s wait for clarification either from our sports officials or from the IOC,” Peskov said.

The Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation also said it was premature to comment on the postponement of the awards ceremony, according to Russian sports channel Match-TV.

“The position of the Russian Federation is to steadily and consistently oppose all types of violations of sports rules and Olympic ethics,” the ministry said, according to Match TV.

Russian athletes are unable to compete in the Olympics under their country’s name due to sanctions from the IOC and WADA for failing to cooperate with anti-doping rules in the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang. However, athletes who can prove that they are clean from performance enhancing drugs are able to compete under the ROC flag.

