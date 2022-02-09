Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia votes on pandemic relief to help small businesses

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday, Governor Newsom signed the legislation extending COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave for workers and expanding COVID relief for small businesses that was voted on Monday by the California State Assembly.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia also voted to approve important early budget items, including those that would distribute additional pandemic testing resources.

Garcia wants to bring vital economic relief to small businesses and extend the COVID-19 sick leave that had been expired.

Governor Newsom has provided a $4 billion investment creating the largest small business relief grant program in the nation.

According to the Senate Bill 114, the total maximum amount of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave a covered employee is entitled to shall not exceed 80 hours for the period between January 1, 2022, and September 30, 2022.