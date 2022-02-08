Traveling Nurse Allegedly Sets Staffer On Fire At Hackensack University Medical Center

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — An employee at Hackensack University Medical Center suffered third degree burns after bring attacked at work by a colleague.

Police are looking for the man responsible.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, it all happened in the break room of the hospital at around 5:15 a.m.

That’s when, according to authorities, a male traveling nurse confronted a woman, who is a patient care technician, and set her on fire.

She suffered third degree burns over her upper body and hands. She also had cuts to the head that required stitches.

The man – the traveling nurse – walked out of the hospital, and left in a car. He had been working as a contractor at Hackensack University Medical Center since November – a not-uncommon way to help fill staff shortages.

According to the hospital, the man – whose name has not been released – cleared a full audit, including state and county background checks conducted through a third party.

According to the hospital, there were no witnesses to the attack.

The victim is currently being treated at another hospital.

The Hackensack Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

