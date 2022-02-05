Officer shot during welfare check meets good Samaritans who called 911

By Rose Schmidt

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Milwaukee police officer shot in the line of duty last week says he’s recovering slowly but surely.

On Friday, Feb. 4, the Milwaukee Police Department hosted a barbecue fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting Officer Herbert Davis.

“This is a proud moment for us as a community. We’re not just alone in public safety,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Dozens of friends, family and loved ones came to support Davis, who has been with MPD for seven years.

“It was just about how everyone was coming together and how everyone has been there for me and my family, and I can’t put that even into words. It means a lot,” Davis told reporters.

Davis was hurt last Thursday during a welfare check near 21st and St. Paul. Police said it all started after 22-year-old Jetrin Rodthong was slumped over in a car and waved a gun. Authorities said Davis and Rodthong fired at each other. Both were hit.

Three Milwaukee men saw it all happen, called 911 and rushed to the officer’s side. On Friday at the fundraiser, the officer got to meet the good Samaritans who provided comfort during what he said was the worst time of his life.

“(They understood) that I’m more than just the badge and the belt and everything else, I’m also a person. So them standing by my side and just being there for me meant the world to me,” Davis said.

“Once we seen that it was him, then we just ran over there and we all tried to do what we could, at least until help got there,” said Ricardo Rosales, one of the three men. Rosales said they happened to be nearby waiting for a tow truck after their car broke down.

Norman also thanked the fundraiser’s vendors for their support.

“This helps change the narrative of: how do we come together to make our community safe, our public safe,” Norman said.

Earlier this week, Davis was given Super Bowl tickets so he could cheer on the team he’s rooted for for his entire life: the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I am excited,” he said. “I love that I’m going to have the opportunity, but it wasn’t something that I was looking for or that I expected. It was just something that I got from the kindness and love of people’s hearts.”

And though Davis wasn’t expecting that generosity, he is expecting to see his team win it all.

