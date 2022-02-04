Skip to Content
$7,000 worth of inspection and emissions stickers stolen from car dealership in Dauphin County

    HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Pennsylvania State Police said someone stole thousands of dollars of inspection and emissions stickers, in addition to a car, from a vehicle dealership in Dauphin County.

The burglary happened on Jan. 27 at Ciocca Honda along Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.

Troopers said the stolen items include $7,000 worth of state stickers, a safe valued at $1,000 and a dealership sedan.

