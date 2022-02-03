Henderson mom says dash cam video shows need for crossing guard near charter school

By KIM PASSOTH

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Crossing guards keep kids safe, but as FOX5 has reported, there is a shortage in the Las Vegas Valley and charter schools don’t have them provided by the school district.

In Henderson near Pinecrest Academy Cadence, when school lets out, the intersection of Saguaro Street and Grand Cadence Drive is filled with kids and cars, which can be a dangerous combination.

Amy Gold took video she said proves that.

“He just cut straight across, right in front of my car,” said Gold about her video taken on Tuesday afternoon.

The mom and part-time rideshare driver had her camera rolling as she approached the busy intersection. When it was her turn, she started to pull into the intersection and a kid on a bike rode through diagonally in front of her, forcing her to hit the brakes.

Gold said if she wasn’t paying close attention or had been going faster, he would have been hit.

“It sparked something in me, seeing that, because that’s somebody’s child. If somebody would have gone through that intersection, the cars going in the opposite direction block the view of part of that intersection, and they wouldn’t have seen him,” Gold said.

Gold said she believes there is an urgent need for a crossing guard.

“I called 311 as soon as I saw that. I knew that they could try to guide me on who I needed to contact to get a crossing guard … They directed me to CCSD which at the time I wasn’t thinking that Pinecrest is a charter school so I called CCSD police, and they told me I need to call the crossing guard company and I called the crossing guard company they told me the school has to handle it,” Gold recounted.

Gold then called the school.

“They told me that they have tried. People have raised concern. She suggested that I contact the city,” Gold stated.

The intersection in question is off school property. FOX5 also contacted the City of Henderson to ask about crossing guards near charter schools and got this response.

The City of Henderson does not provide crossing guards for charter schools. However, the Henderson Police Department does offer helpful guidelines to any school interested in establishing volunteer crossing guards.

As the area continues to grow, Gold worries about what could happen. Other parents shared her concern when she posted her video online.

“People have commented that the similar situation is happening with charter schools all around Las Vegas and Henderson. They won’t give them crossing guards, they won’t give them the school zones,” Gold said.

