Florida House OKs Bill To Protect Lottery Winners’ Privacy

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WFOR) — Florida Lottery players who win $250,000 or more could keep their identities private for 90 days under a proposal approved in the Florida House.

The proposal would give big jackpot winners time to set up their finances before their names go public.

Democratic Rep. Tracie Davis read headlines about multi-million dollar lottery winners in Florida and Georgia being killed after claiming prizes.

“At some point in our lives, we all dream of winning the lottery,” Davis said. “But unfortunately for some people, that dream of winning the lottery, sometimes those dreams become nightmares.”

The bill passed on a 114-1 vote without any debate. Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, cast the only dissenting vote.

An identical Senate bill has one more committee stop before being considered by the full chamber. So far, it has received no opposition.

