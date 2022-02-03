Associated Calexico Teachers fight for fair contract

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Associated Calexico Teachers, ACT, kicked off this week with organized actions as they continue to fight for what they're calling a fair and competitive contract. The two sides have been at an impasse going on for four months but now another meeting is set for tomorrow.

Educators want the community involved, so on Tuesday, they held a car parade. The cars went up and down residential streets in Calexico honking their horns, flashing their hazards and waving signs all in support of the teachers.

President of ACT Xaiver Rodriguez said they are in their fifth year without a raise and it has even had an impact on the students.

"We currently have one of the lowest wages, teachers, you know, counselors in the Imperial Valley and that makes it very difficult for us to stay competitive for our students which this is ultimately all about. We want to make sure what we can offer our students is the absolute best," Rodriguez said.

Flyers were handed out this morning to parents that describe why Calexico teachers are leaving to other districts, but others remain hopeful an agreement can be reached.

Biana Arellano, a parent of three children in the Calexico Unified School District, one in elementary and two in high school, said as a parent it's frustrating to see the impact this has had on her children. Arellano has gone to board meetings and she ultimately wants what is best for the kids and that means good teachers.

"Don't look at it as what are the teachers requesting. It's what the students need. They need to have quality education. That's what they need and in order to do that, you need to value your teachers and in order to do that, you need to give them what they deserve, what they are working for," Arellano said.

Arellano said she wants parents to step up and support their children and teachers.

"At the end of the day we have the power. We put the board members in that seat. We voted for them. Just the way we put them in the seat, we have the power to take them out," Arellano stated.

The district has offered teachers a 5% raise in 2020-2021, but it was declined. So far no new numbers have been released for this upcoming school year. All involved remain optimistic that an agreement will be reached soon so the focus can remain on providing quality education, extracurricular activities and their families.

Friday's negotiations meeting will begin at 9 AM with no set time for when it will end.

According to the ACT President, they are in high hopes for the meeting and if it doesn't go well, a strike could still be on the table but it's nowhere close to happening at the moment.

