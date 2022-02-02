Los Angeles Receives $21 Million For Project Homekey Permanent Housing Site

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KCBS) — Los Angeles received more than $21 million from the state to buy an apartment building to turn into permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

The grant is part of Project Homekey, a state program to create permanent housing in apartment buildings and hotels for people who are homeless or at-risk of being homeless. The state is on track to create 1,208 units through the program, which was started in 2020.

Funds were also given to Sacramento to create 92 units of permanent supportive housing.

“California is moving with unprecedented speed to house people experiencing homelessness through Homekey,” Newsom said. “Behind every grant award we make for Homekey is the story of a Californian who will no longer have to sleep in a tent, in a car or on the street — these 170 units represent a fresh start for our most vulnerable residents.”

The funding to Los Angeles was awarded to the city’s Housing Authority, and will create 78 units of permanent supportive housing near a transit station, pharmacy, library, grocery store and park, the governor’s office said.

The housing will also come with on-site supportive services, including case management. Residents will also have access to physical and mental health services, substance abuse treatment and eviction protection.

“When the work is complete on the two projects approved today, the state will see an additional 170 units of housing for people most in need — and we continue to approve projects on a rolling basis, which should offer hope for California’s most vulnerable residents,” said California Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez.

