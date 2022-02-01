Illinois State Lawmakers Propose Funeral Assistance Funds For Murdered Children

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Some financial help may be on the way for parents who lose children to gun violence.

State lawmakers are working on a new bill that would make the state pay funeral expenses for those children. The bill comes at a time when Chicago saw 43 children, ages 16 and under, murdered last year alone.

“This is too much tragedy to much loss for these families,” said Illinois State Senator Jaqueline Collins (D-16) who sponsored the bill. “They don’t need the additional burden of financial distress.”

Families who meet certain income limits would receive up to $10,000 to cover funeral costs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.