Clouds and warm today windy and cooler by tomorrow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) — Starting off the morning with clouds along with some precipitation. It's possible to experience some light sprinkles, but nothing to ruin any outdoor plans. We will see cloud coverage all through today with seasonable temperatures as our afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s.

Today our winds will be staying light and calm as winds will remain 5 to 15 MPH. Come tomorrow we will be experience much stronger winds along with more changes in our forecast.

The National Weather Service Phoenix issued a Wind Advisory for the expected strong winds for Wednesday (tomorrow). The Wind Advisory will go in place at 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. tomorrow night. This is for wind speeds 20 to 30 MPH with possible gusts 45 to 50 MPH. Keep in mind blowing dust and sand will be possible.

Colder temperatures will enter the region tomorrow, temperatures are expected to be below normal with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Nights and mornings could also be cold or close to freezing make sure to keep you pets in doors, cover your plants and check on your pipes.