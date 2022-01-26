Somerville man suing Uber, says crash left him quadriplegic

By Web Staff

SOMERVILLE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Somerville man is suing Uber and one of the company’s drivers, claiming he was left a quadriplegic following a crash because the company was negligent.

Attorneys for 31-year-old William Good said the crash happened on April 30, 2021, on Highland Avenue in Somerville.

Good, who was a passenger in the vehicle, said he felt the vehicle swerve before it crashed into a parked car, according to his attorneys. The Uber driver allegedly asked Good to get up, insisting he was not injured, Good’s attorneys claim.

The lawsuit claims Uber “failed to appropriately screen, hire and supervise their driver, resulting in severe and life-changing injuries to Mr. Good, who is now a quadriplegic.”

“I struggle daily with the knowledge that this Uber employee was hired as a professional driver – the last thing he should have been hired to do. But most of all, I struggle to understand how a company that is so sophisticated has been completely unable to ensure the safety of its drivers on the roads,” Good said.

Good and his legal team will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss his injuries and their complaints against Uber.

The plaintiff is seeking $63 million in damages.

Uber has not commented on the lawsuit.

