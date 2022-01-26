Mississippi deer processors backed up with orders

By Madeleine Nolan

FLORA, Mississippi (WAPT) — Mississippi deer processors are finding it difficult to keep up with the demand.

The Buck Shop in Flora has been overwhelmed with orders since mid-October when deer season started. The business has had to turn away customers each day because of the week and a half backup. Owner Mike Triplett said hunters have killed more deer in the last two years than he’s seen before.

“Because of COVID-19, everybody was killing a deer,” Triplett said. “They were out of work, so they were out here hunting seven days a week.”

Ashlynd King, Triplett’s niece, said The Buck Shop on average is skinning 40 to 50 deer a night trying to keep up with orders.

“We had one guy drop off six alone,” King said. “It was three guys in a hunting party and they dropped off six. That’s how it’s been. People dropping off two and three because it’s the end of the season and they are trying to fill up and make sure they’ve got plenty of meat to last them the year.”

The Buck Shop processes an average of 4,000 to 5,000 deer a season. They will keep taking orders until the end of February.

