Ukraine ‘will not accept’ concessions to Russia, Foreign Minister says

Ukraine “will not allow anyone to impose any concessions on us” as part of efforts to de-escalate the threat of conflict with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

Kuleba emphasized that the country would not accept any compromises aimed at placating Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid fears Russia may be planning to invade Ukraine — something Moscow denies.

“If anyone makes a concession on Ukraine, behind Ukraine’s back, first, we will not accept that. We will not be in the position of the country that picks up the phone, hears the instruction of the big power and follows it,” said Kuleba.

“We paid a lot — including 15,000 lives of our citizens — to secure the right to decide our own future, our own destiny,” he insisted.

Ukraine has warned that Russia is trying to destabilize the country ahead of any planned military invasion. Western powers have repeatedly warned Russia against further aggressive moves against Ukraine.

The Kremlin denies it is planning to attack and argues that NATO support for Ukraine — including increased weapons supplies and military training — constitutes a growing threat on Russia’s western flank.

Kuleba said he has no doubts about the US’s commitment to defending Ukraine, despite comments from President Joe Biden suggesting that a “minor incursion” by Russian troops might not lead to a severe response from the NATO military alliance.

“First, President Biden is personally committed to Ukraine. He knows this country, and he doesn’t want Russia to destroy it,” said Kuleba.

“Second, we heard from those US officials, speaking openly to the media, but also speaking to me and to other Ukrainian officials directly on the phone, that the United States will remain absolutely committed to slashing Russia if any type of incursion, invasion, interference takes place,” he added.

