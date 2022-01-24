Residents frustrated after experiencing multiple water pipe breaks

By James Felton, James Paxson

Michigan (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan community was covered in ice after multiple pipe bursts in two days during a frigid weekend.

For days, residents have been trapped inside the neighborhood as management works to resolve the issue.

James Potts’ van was stuck outside his home at Brentwood Estates Mobile Home Park in Bangor Township.

“Everything is all flooded over here. It’s all built up with ice and snow and everything and I just got stuck and I don’t know how I’m going to get out of this,” Potts said.

Management said there have been two separate water pipe breaks since Thursday night leaving behind a frozen mess.

“I’m not happy. I’m not happy at all,” Potts said.

The same goes for Noelle Archer who said she has some water in her home at a very low flow.

“Kind of rough because you don’t have water and it’s really cold and I don’t want my pipes to freeze or bust at that point. And then just you know, showering, bathroom, you know everything like that it’s tough,” Archer said.

Brentwood Estates Management tells TV5 they have been working to resolve the issue since Thursday night and everything should be fixed sometime on Monday.

TV5 cameras were rolling as a bulldozer cleared away snow and ice, all in an effort to free Potts’ vehicle. TV5 also spotted work being performed at the home where one of the leaks originated, with the goal of making sure water doesn’t flow freely into the street again.

As for Archer and Potts, they hope that’s the case.

“I haven’t heard anything. So hopefully they do, and we can get something worked out,” Archer said.

“This is day four, actually day five, day four with me without water, so I would be extremely happy if they did something,” Potts said.

Management also said they elected to let the water flow slowly instead of shutting it off to avoid numerous pipes freezing up throughout the mobile home park.

