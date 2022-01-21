Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a part-time housekeeper for minimum wage

By Ben Cousins

TORONTO (CTV Network) — For all the job seekers out there, Queen Elizabeth II might have an opportunity for you — that is, if you’re willing to work for minimum wage.

The Royal Family has a job vacancy for a part-time housekeeping assistant at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s official residence in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The successful applicant will work 20 hours and four days per week and will be paid about CAD$16 per hour, equivalent to what the minimum wage in the United Kingdom will be in April 2022.

“This is a career pathway in hospitality that will develop your housekeeping skills and expertise,” the job posting reads. “Joining our professional team, you’ll upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.”

The successful applicant will also be offered a 15-per-cent employer pension contribution, 33 days of holiday time and a “comprehensive benefits package.”

Ideally, the palace is looking for someone with previous experience in the fields of either housekeeping or hospitality, someone who pays attention to detail and enjoys working as part of a team.

“Above all, you’ll be eager to learn new skills and develop a hospitality career,” the job posting states. “This is your opportunity to use your enthusiasm and interest in hospitality to deliver the exceptional.”

According to the Royal Collection Trust, the Palace of Holyroodhouse spans four hectares, the majority of which are gardens. The palace has 289 rooms, 387 windows and 106 staff.

The annual garden party is the biggest gathering on the grounds each year, when the palace welcomes 8,000 guests to the premises. Guests enjoy an estimated 15,000 cups of tea, 9,000 strawberry tarts and 7,000 sandwiches during the event.

Interested applicants will have to act quick, as the job posting closes on Jan. 21 at 11:55 p.m. GMT.

Otherwise, the Royal Family has 26 other vacancies to choose from, including positions for a security officer and senior gardener.

