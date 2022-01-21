Naomi Osaka: Two-time winner knocked out of Australian Open by American Amanda Anisimova

By Ben Church, CNN

Defending champion Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the Australian Open by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka, a two time Australian Open champion, had gone a set up in the high quality match on Friday but failed to close it out, with the 20-year-old Anisimova completing her comeback in a third set tie-break to win 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5).

“I’m speechless, I absolutely love playing in front of you guys in Melbourne. Honestly, it’s so much fun,” Anisimova said to the crowd after the match.

“I mean, I can’t stop smiling even when I’m playing, even though I should be serious.”

The first meeting between the two women produced a spectacular match with the Australian crowd cheering both players on until its conclusion.

World No.60 Anisimova saved two match points and she continues her impressive form this season. The American will now face two-time grand slam winner Ash Barty for a place in the quarterfinals.

Barty came through her third round match against Italy’s Camila Giorgi with ease, winning 6-2 6-3.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.