A precious baby hits a milestone extremely early, a marine biologist captures video of a rare sight and a reporter has a shocking encounter on live TV. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Gift of gab

A family shares their 2-month-old daughter’s loving first words. Watch Anderson Cooper Full Circle on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Stunning rescue

With the help of a kayak and some quick thinking, residents near Ottawa, Ontario, saved a driver whose car partially plunged through the ice along the Rideau River, Ottawa Police said in a statement. Onlookers took stunning videos of the car speeding across the frozen river and the driver standing on top of the vehicle, taking selfies during the rescue. CNN’s Laura Jarrett reports.

Under the sea

This rainbow-hued octopus, seen swimming along Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, was caught on video by marine biologist Jacinta Shackleton.

Trouble on the tracks

Thieves are raiding freight trains along a corridor in Los Angeles, making off with packages and goods destined for all parts of the country. CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reports.

That’s live tv

TV reporter Tori Yorgey was on air covering a water main break in West Virginia when the unexpected happened.

