Man accused of posing as St. Louis County Health inspector, performing unauthorized COVID-19 tests

By Dan Greenwald

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A man is facing misdemeanor charges, accused of posing as a St. Louis County Health Department inspector, going to local businesses and performing COVID-19 tests.

Eddie Jameson, 27, is charged with false impersonation and five counts of identity theft. Authorities allege Jameson walked into the QuikTrip on Page near Lindbergh and said he was there to conduct COVID-19 tests on employees so county government could determine if restrictions should be loosened or eliminated. Police say he asked employees to fill out a form with their names, birthdates, driver’s license numbers, address and phone number. After having five employees fill out the forms, he is accused of performing nasal swab tests on them.

Authorities also allege he tried to do the same thing at a market in the 11600 block of West Florissant in North County, but employees there refused. Jameson then returned to the QuikTrip two days later saying the employees’ test results would be available the next day. Police then arrived at the store and arrested him.

When questioned, police say Jameson told them that he worked for an organization named Community Wellness America, which provides COVID-19 testing. Police later spoke to Jameson’s supervisor, who told them Jameson was supposed to provide self-administered tests. Authorities say Jameson admitted he was not trained to administer nasal swab tests and had never done it before administering one at the QuikTrip. Jameson told officers he was supposed to receive $20 for every test submitted, adding that he needed to money to pay his rent.

