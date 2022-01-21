Igor Fruman, an ex-Giuliani associate, gets one year in prison in campaign finance case

By Kara Scannell

Igor Fruman, one of Rudy Giuliani’s former associates, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison on Friday for his role in a scheme to funnel Russian money into US elections.

US District Judge Paul Oetken said it was a “serious offense” and punishment was necessary.

“Our democracy is fragile and it depends on people believing in it,” Oetken said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.