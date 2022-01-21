Harrison man sentenced to 40 years for sexual crimes against minors

By JAMES PAXSON

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City (WNEM) — A 29-year-old Harrison man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after he plead guilty for engaging in sexual exploitation of children while required to register as a sex offender.

Nathanial Alexander Tessner was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Thomas L. Ludington.

Tessner met a 14-year-old online and in person and had sexual contact with her, according to the Department of Justice.

Tessner made the victim create sexual images of herself with a dog and coerced her to create sexually explicit images with a three-year-old. He committed these acts while being required to register as a sex offender under federal law, according to the Department of Justice.

“The actions of this defendant are truly reprehensible,” said United States Attorney Dawn Ison. “Today’s sentence sends a clear message that we will prosecute individuals who prey on our most vulnerable – our children- to the maximum extent allowed by law.”

In 2013, Tessner was convicted on child pornography possession charge in the United States Air Force Military court. He was dishonorably discharged, spent 18 months in prison, was given a supervised release and was forced to register as a sex offender.

