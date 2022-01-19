Norcross police officer terminated, charged with pandering for sex, authorities say

By CATHERINE CATOURA

NORCROSS, Georgia (WGCL) — A Norcross police officer is in hot water after a November investigation revealed he was allegedly pandering for sex with a prostitute while on duty.

Norcross Police were informed of the misconduct after the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office obtained information that one of their police officers was possibly taking part in illegal activity. The sheriff’s office and Norcross PD worked to verify and confirm the accuracy and credibility of the information provided and the officer, Kevin Day, was arrested on Jan. 6.

Investigators allege that Day was in violations of GCIC and CJIS regulations by querying the state computer database for names of people the officer had no legal justification to query.

On Jan. 18, he was charged two counts of pandering for sex.

Norcross Chief of Police Bill Grogan provided the following written statement in response to his arrest:

“Day was found to have violated Norcross Police Department policies of oath of office, code of ethics, standards of conduct and GCIC/NCIC procedures. We have zero tolerance for such misconduct. Day’s actions were immoral, unethical and without integrity, all of which are the core requirements of our profession and will never be tolerated. There are absolutely no excuses for Day’s actions. As members of law enforcement, we are oath-bound to uphold the law; no one is above it. He has absolutely no business being a part of this great profession that I, and so many others, have worked entire careers trying to make better. I will do whatever it takes to ensure the safety and protection of our citizens and maintain the highest possible reputation for this police department, this profession and this city.”

Officer Day was also arrested in 2014 for sexual battery.

