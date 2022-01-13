New Czech governing coalition wins confidence vote

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

The Czech Republic’s government has won a mandatory confidence vote in the lower house of Parliament with the coronavirus pandemic and soaring inflation presenting its immediate policy challenges. The government was formed after two political coalitions of five parties together secured a majority of parliamentary seats in the country’s Oct. 8-9 election, ending the reign of populist billionaire Andrej Babis. The new partnership holds 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house, relegating Babis and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition. Despite the differences on many issues, including climate change, same-sex marriage and the adoption of the euro, the coalition supports the Czech Republic’s membership of the European Union and NATO.