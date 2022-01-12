Shreveport man trying to save Fair Grounds Field

By Troy Washington

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport man wants city leaders to see fair grounds field as more than just an old, condemned ballfield.

Devante Austin is posting names of homicide victims outside of the stadium he believes bringing back the home of the Shreveport Swamp Dragons and the Shreveport Captains or at least just saving the stadium could bring some positivity to the city. His push to save the stadium isn’t new but it is a renewed effort. Back in 2018 a petition to save the field collected 2500 signatures.

“I feel like this stadium could bring everyone together and stop the youth killing, People just don’t have anything to do, and they don’t know there’s history here to build on,” said Austin.

Efforts to save the field have been pushed into overdrive since a bond proposal included plans to demolish what Austin calls a city staple. Right now, cats and bats are rumored to have invaded the field.

