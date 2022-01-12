Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany met with January 6 committee, sources say

By Annie Grayer and Ryan Nobles, CNN

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday appeared before the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The meeting was virtual. McEnany, who worked in the Trump White House and was a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, was initially subpoenaed in November.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

