Pelosi invites Biden to give State of the Union speech on March 1

By Clare Foran, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday asked President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.

“I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union,” Pelosi wrote in a letter.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

