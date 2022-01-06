AG wants to bring controversial fentanyl test strips to New Mexico

By T.J. Wilham

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Overdose deaths in New Mexico are skyrocketing.

“We had two high school students here in Santa Fe within one week that overdosed,” said Rep. Tara Lujan, D-Santa Fe.

According to the Department of Health, there was a 25-percent increase from 2019 to 2020 in overdose deaths. And they believe the prescription pain killer fentanyl is the leading cause.

“New Mexico is leading the country in fentanyl overdoses,” New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas. “People are dying literally every day.”

Balderas wants to pass out these test strips to users because addicts are taking Fentanyl and not realizing it.

“Because it’s so cheap and so dangerous, it is being laced in all types of other dangerous drugs,” Balderas said. “But this is going to another level and it’s taking lives at a much more alarming rate.”

But here in New Mexico having test strips is considered illegal.

Having testing equipment along with an illegal drug is considered possession of drug paraphernalia — a misdemeanor.

Lujan said that she will be introducing a bill this week to change that. She says she has the support of the governor and the Department of Health.

“Evidence does suggest that individuals that are using will change their behavior based on the presence of the substance,” Lujan said.

Critics of the test strips have said it’s not practical, that people will not use them and even if they find out there is Fentanyl they are likely to still use the drug

“I’m not opposed to trying a new way to try to cut down on overdose,” said Rep. Bill Rehm who is a former narcotics investigator.

“It appears that it would be helpful if the drug addict is going to take the time to actually test it,” Rehm said.

Balderas is not alone in trying to get test strips on the streets. It is illegal in 31 other states and Target 7 found five others that are trying to get their laws changed.

The attorney general said that the strips would be passed out to drug counselors through the Department of Health and possibly law enforcement.

The cost of a testing strip is $1 and one manufacturer claims they are at least 96 percent effective.

