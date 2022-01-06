2-year-old child accidently shoots himself in Mitchell County, sheriff says

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MITCHELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities in Mitchell County are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 2-year-old child.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday on Deer Park Loop in Spruce Pine.

Details are limited, but Mitchell County Sheriff Donald Street says deputies took a report of a 2-year-old who got a pistol out of his parents’ nightstand and shot himself in the leg.

The child is in surgery.

The sheriff’s office and the SBI are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.