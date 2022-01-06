Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:17 AM

2-year-old child accidently shoots himself in Mitchell County, sheriff says

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MITCHELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities in Mitchell County are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 2-year-old child.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday on Deer Park Loop in Spruce Pine.

Details are limited, but Mitchell County Sheriff Donald Street says deputies took a report of a 2-year-old who got a pistol out of his parents’ nightstand and shot himself in the leg.

The child is in surgery.

The sheriff’s office and the SBI are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content