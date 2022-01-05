Back & forth between YRMC Board of Directors, Hospital District Board continues

FOX9's Adam Klepp meets again with YRMC leaders and the district board chair about disagreements

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) invited media to speak with board members on Tuesday about the ongoing issues between them and the Hospital District Board One.

This fell on the same day the board held a special meeting, inviting locals to share how they feel about YRMC and its services.

One main issue between the groups is building plans the Hospital District Board has put on pause. District Board Chair Jeffrey Polston said YRMC has not proved its ability to fund the projects, due to monthly financial reports not being provided. YRMC claims it has - in the form of annual financial reports.

YRMC Board of Directors Chair Woody Martin said he reached out to the Hospital District Board, asking for both parties to sit down and resolve their disagreements.

"This is just gonna' go back and forth - he said she said, board one said this board two said that," Martin said. "Until we sit down together and solve the issue.”

Chairman of the District Board Jeffrey Polston said he reached out to the YRMC Board of Directors in March of 2020.

"I offered to meet in executive session with full boards and full attorneys. I have never redacted that offer. He just needs to accept," Polston said. "I did refuse to meet with him and Dr. Trenschel only. That refusal still stands."

Well over 100 people attended January 4's special Hospital District Board meeting. Many speakers shared their opinions on the hospital, both good and bad.

Locals also expressed exhaustion with the ongoing issues between the two boards.

YRMC employees also spoke about the need for the currently paused building projects to start. Per the terms of the current lease, YRMC must get approval from the district board on construction projects that will cost over $500,000.

District Board members say they want to improve hospital facilities, and that they need more up-to-date numbers; specifically monthly financial reports from YRMC, to ensure the hospital doesn’t spend more than it should.

“We’re supposed to interact with the hospital to fix those issues. Since the hospital looks at us as purely a landlord, they don’t feel like they have to do that," District Board member Dr. Jeremy Curry said. "That loss of communication is, I think, detrimental to improving care at the hospital.”

YRMC leadership claims they have provided enough financial information to the district board in the form of yearly financial reports.

Tuesday's special meeting does not take the place of the regularly scheduled meeting for the Hospital District Board One.

That will be taking place next Wednesday, January 12 at the Aldrich Auditorium.