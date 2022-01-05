Anne Arundel County Fourth Grader Dies From COVID-19 Complications

By Rohan Mattu

GLEN BURNIE, Maryland (WJZ) — A fourth-grader at a Glen Burnie elementary school died unexpectedly Wednesday, according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools. A fundraiser for the 10-year-old boy’s family said he died from COVID-19 complications.

Stephen Wagner was in his first year at Hilltop Elementary School, but he didn’t have trouble making friends, said a letter AACPS sent to families Saturday. The school district made a public announcement Monday.

“Stephen was a kind and fun-loving young man who was a pleasure to be around,” said Principal Eileen Gagnon in the letter. “He worked hard to do well in school and always put forth his best effort. He was a good team player and worked well with his classmates.”

The school said Stephen was a member of the school’s strings and chorus groups and enjoyed playing the viola, trucks, fishing, and bowling.

A GoFundMe for his funeral costs started Saturday with a $10,000 goal, but has surpassed $11,500 as of Monday evening. The surplus money will be used for unforeseen expenses, the organizer said.

Maryland has seen a sharp increase in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations since a surge of infections spurred by the Omicron variant. Since the pandemic began, the state has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths in residents under 19-years-old.

The school has counseling services available to speak with students. Principal Gagnon encouraged parents to talk openly with their children about the tragedy.

