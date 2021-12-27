Las Vegas police: 1 arrested in human remains discovered after traffic stop, car chase

By SHANNON MILLER

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Las Vegas police found human remains in a man’s car after attempting to conduct a traffic stop and vehicle pursuits on Thursday.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, on Dec. 23 around 3:42 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a truck near Tropicana Avenue and Duneville Street. The driver failed to stop and fled, police said.

An air unit followed and observed the driver switch trucks, according to police. The driver then fled a second time with the air unit following, guiding officers to an apartment complex near the 4200 block of West Rochelle Avenue near Harmon Avenue and Arville Street.

According to police, officers approached the vehicle and observed the suspect, later identified as 57-year-old Eric Holland, exiting the truck. Holland threw various items at officers in an attempt to flee, and was taken into custody, police said.

Officers determined both trucks had been previously reported stolen. In the bed of one of the truck, officers found human remains.

LVMPD Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, and have identified Holland as the suspect in the homicide.

Holland was transported to Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for his outstanding warrants and open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.