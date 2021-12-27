Kansas-Harvard game canceled due to Covid-19 concerns within Harvard basketball program

By NICK SLOAN

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — For the second time this week, an opponent for the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team had to cancel a game due to Covid-19 protocols.

The Harvard men’s basketball team tweeted Sunday night that its game scheduled for Dec. 29 against KU is no longer happening.

The game will not be rescheduled.

Kansas is looking for an opponent to fill the void, according to Kansas Jayhawks Associate Athletic Director Dan Beckler.

